    Thanksgiving message to the workforce

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    A Thanksgiving message delivered by CH (Col.) James Hall, USASAC's command chaplain, to the workforce for the upcoming holiday.

    Thanksgiving
    Tim Hanson
    USASAC

