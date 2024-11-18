Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Monthly Dose Episode II: DHA Strategy

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of The Monthly Dose you'll hear from DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland as she talks about how the DHA Strategy will help drive the transformation of our health care system. She highlights the My Military Health campaign and how you, our DHA teammates, no matter where you're serving, contribute to the success of the campaign. Stay tuned for future episodes where we’ll highlight how DHA is improving health and building readiness for those we are privileged to serve.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:01
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

