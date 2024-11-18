In this episode of The Monthly Dose you'll hear from DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland as she talks about how the DHA Strategy will help drive the transformation of our health care system. She highlights the My Military Health campaign and how you, our DHA teammates, no matter where you're serving, contribute to the success of the campaign. Stay tuned for future episodes where we’ll highlight how DHA is improving health and building readiness for those we are privileged to serve.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944512
|VIRIN:
|241121-O-TL980-2443
|Filename:
|DOD_110696827
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Monthly Dose Episode II: DHA Strategy, by Noah Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
