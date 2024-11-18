The Monthly Dose Episode II: DHA Strategy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of The Monthly Dose you'll hear from DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland as she talks about how the DHA Strategy will help drive the transformation of our health care system. She highlights the My Military Health campaign and how you, our DHA teammates, no matter where you're serving, contribute to the success of the campaign. Stay tuned for future episodes where we’ll highlight how DHA is improving health and building readiness for those we are privileged to serve.