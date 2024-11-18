U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Keppel, assigned to the 36th Intelligence Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, gives a shout-out to her family, friends and the New England Patriots, on Nov. 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 10:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944503
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-GE255-1002
|PIN:
|241119-F
|Filename:
|DOD_110696767
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|EFFORT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Hailey Keppel - Patriots Shout-out, by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.