Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Smith Speaks on Dynamic Front 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Smith, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks on his role in Exercise Dynamic Front 25 in Smardan, Romania, Nov. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944501
    VIRIN: 241119-A-UG808-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696748
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: SMARDAN, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Smith Speaks on Dynamic Front 25, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Army
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download