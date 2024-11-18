Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Lorin DeGroat - Steelers Shout-out

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    363rd ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lorin DeGroat, assigned to the 36th Intelligence Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, gives a shoutout to this friends, family and the Pittsburg Steelers, on November 19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944500
    VIRIN: 241119-F-GE255-1001
    PIN: 241119-F
    Filename: DOD_110696744
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: OIL CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Lorin DeGroat - Steelers Shout-out, by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    NFL
    Football
    Pittsburg Steelers
    NFLSteelers
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

