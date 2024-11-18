History of the Statue de la Liberté Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Born from the necessity to defend and support Allied nations in WWII, the 48th touched down in the south of England in Spring 1944. They would go on to serve in every major campaign on the Western Front, following the frontlines all the way to Germany. Today, as always, the Liberty Wing remains committed-united in liberty, driven by duty and ready to defend. Anytime. Anywhere.