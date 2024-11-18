Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History of the Statue de la Liberté Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Born from the necessity to defend and support Allied nations in WWII, the 48th touched down in the south of England in Spring 1944. They would go on to serve in every major campaign on the Western Front, following the frontlines all the way to Germany. Today, as always, the Liberty Wing remains committed-united in liberty, driven by duty and ready to defend. Anytime. Anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944493
    VIRIN: 241121-F-UH796-1000
    Filename: DOD_110696686
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History of the Statue de la Liberté Wing, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    F-35A Lightning II

    TAGS

    Desert Storm
    WWII
    Gulf War
    Liberty Wing
    Chaumont AB
    El Dorado Canyon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download