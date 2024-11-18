Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR Superstar event on SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    11.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    AFN Benelux

    Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Superstar event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 08, 2024. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the last event held for this season, with NNATO North took first followed by Great Britain, USA, Germany, Benelux France and NATO South. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 09:32
    Location: BE

    NATO
    SHAPE
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    SACEUR Sports

