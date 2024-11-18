SACEUR Superstar event on SHAPE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Superstar event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 08, 2024. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the last event held for this season, with NNATO North took first followed by Great Britain, USA, Germany, Benelux France and NATO South. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith)