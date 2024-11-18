Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Superstar event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 08, 2024. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the last event held for this season, with NNATO North took first followed by Great Britain, USA, Germany, Benelux France and NATO South. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|944487
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110696634
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SACEUR Superstar event on SHAPE, by SrA Christina Carter and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.