U.S. Army Europe and Africa Conduct Exercise Dynamic Front 25

SYNOPSIS

U.S. Troops, assigned to units from 56th Artillery Command, with NATO allies and partners facilitate artillery fire during exercise Dynamic Front 25. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



Footage includes Dynamic Front 25 operations of the U.S. Army, Finnish Defense Forces, French Armed Forces, Army of the Czech Republic, Italian Armed Forces, British Army, and Swedish Armed Forces. Total participants of Dynamic Front 25 include Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the U.S.





–SHOTLIST–

(00:00) AFTERMATH OF M270A2 MULTIPLE LAUNCH ROCKET SYSTEM FIRES

(00:03) VARIOUS SHOTS - RAVAJARVI TRAINING AREA, ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

(00:11) SOLDIERS OPERATE THE M270A2 MLRS “PATSY”

(00:15) VARIOUS SHOTS - U.S. AND FINNISH SOLDIERS INTERACT

(00:17) FINNISH SOLDIERS BESIDE K9 MOUKARI HOWITZER

(00:20) VARIOUS SHOTS - NATO FORCES PREPARE ARTILLERY

(00:22) VARIOUS SHOTS - U.S, BRITISH, AND FRENCH ARMY OPERATE COMMAND POST

(00:29) FINNISH SOLDIERS OPERATE K9 MOUKARI HOWITZER

(00:30) BRITISH ARMY ARCHER HOWITZER

(00:31) M270A2 MULTIPLE LAUNCH ROCKET SYSTEM

(00:33) K9 MOUKARI

(00:36) VARIOUS SHOTS - NATO FORCES OPERATE COMMAND POST

(00:39) VARIOUS SHOTS - U.S. SOLDIERS PERFORM SAFETY CHECK ON M777A2 HOWITZER

(00:49) VARIOUS SHOTS - M270A2 MLRS AND OTHER VEHICLES

(01:02) K9 MOUKARI

(01:06) FINNISH AIR FORCE F/A-18 FIGHTER JET

(01:12) VARIOUS SHOTS - U.S. SOLDIERS

(01:17) FRENCH CAESAR SELF-PROPELLED HOWITZER

(01:19) M777A2 HOWITZER

(01:21) - U.S. SOLDIERS PREPARE ARTILLERY ROUNDS

(01:23) FRENCH CAESAR SELF-PROPELLED HOWITZER

(01:25) M270A2 MLRS FIRES

(01:28) FINNISH F/A-18 FIGHTER JET DROPS 500LBS BOMB DIRECTLY ON TARGET

(01:31) M270A2 MLRS FIRES

(01:33) FRENCH CAESAR SELF-PROPELLED HOWITZER FIRES

(01:37) ITALIAN 155MM FH70 HOWITZER FIRES

(01:39) M119 A3 FIRES

(01:41) BRITISH ARCHER FIRES

(01:41) M270A2 MLRS FIRES

(01:44) FIRE TRAILS FROM THE M270A2 MLRS



–SOUNDBITES–

(00:07) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) CAPT. CHARLES MARSHALL, A U.S. SOLDIER ASSIGNED TO FIELD ARTILLERY SQUADRON, 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT

“It’s an excellent training opportunity for everybody involved. Just to know how to plan together.”



(00:16) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) COMMAND SGT. MAJ. PHILLIP T. COLE, BATTALION COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR FOR 1ST BATTALION, 6TH FIELD ARTILLERY REGIMENT

“It’s just fitting that we are up here with our NATO allies”



(00:19) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) CAPT. JASON R. PULIDO, AN INTELLIGENCE OFFICER ATTACHED TO 56TH ARTILLERY COMMAND

“And then when the live fire happens, we will make sure everyone is on plan.”



(00:23) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) CAPT. CHARLES MARSHALL, A U.S. SOLDIER ASSIGNED TO FIELD ARTILLERY SQUADRON, 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT

"The biggest focus of this exercise is on Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities, which is the program that enables Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, to communicate across all NATO forces. So, they've been out shooting and we provide command post support."



(00:41) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) SPC. NOLAN GOAD, A U.S. SOLDIER ASSIGNED TO “BULLDOG” BATTERY, 1ST SECTION, FIRE ARTILLERY SQUADRON, 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT

“And from there we're going to put in the mission they sent us. That way, we can shoot effectively. We make sure that we shoot safe and accurate fire."



(00:52) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) ARMY CAPT. KURT W. ROSSI, THE HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS BATTERY COMMANDER FOR 41ST FIELD ARTILLERY BRIGADE

“Vehicles were ready to go and we were able to get them deployed up here to Finland with no issues. It's great training for our soldiers, who aren't exposed to these types of extreme cold weather environments before.”



(01:10) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) SPC. JONATHAN MCGRIFF, A RADAR OPERATOR ASSIGNED TO 41ST FIELD ARTILLERY BRIGADE

“It's real interesting being in a different environment. So, you have to be on your toes working with more extreme weather and learning how to problem solve.”



(01:22) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) COMMAND SGT. MAJ. PHILLIP T. COLE, THE BATTALION COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR FOR 1ST BATTALION, 6TH FIELD ARTILLERY REGIMENT

“When artillery fires, it always shakes the earth.”



(01:45) SOUNDBITE (U.S.) COMMAND SGT. MAJ. PHILLIP T. COLE, THE BATTALION COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR FOR 1ST BATTALION, 6TH FIELD ARTILLERY REGIMENT

“Stronger together.”