    BROLL STINGER -ARCHER (UK) and K9 Moukari (Finnish) firing rounds

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The Finnish Army's K9 Moukari self-propelled howitzer and an Archer, a self-propelled howitzer from British Army19th Regiment Royal Artillery, fires rounds during the Dynamic Front 25 exercise at Ravajarvi Training Area in Rovaniemi, Finland, on November 17, 2024. Running from November 4 to 24 across Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, Dynamic Front demonstrates NATO's ability to coordinate fire missions and share target information from the Arctic to the Black Sea. This exercise enhances the Alliance's long-range fire capabilities, increases unit readiness in a complex multinational environment, and utilizes host nation resources to expand USAREUR-AF's operational reach, involving over 1,800 U.S. service members and 3,700 personnel from 28 allied and partner nations. ( U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 06:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944473
    VIRIN: 241116-F-TT318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696450
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    #Artilley #Tank #K9 #DF25 #Dynamic #finland #rovaniemi

