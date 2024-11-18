BROLL STINGER -ARCHER (UK) and K9 Moukari (Finnish) firing rounds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Finnish Army's K9 Moukari self-propelled howitzer and an Archer, a self-propelled howitzer from British Army19th Regiment Royal Artillery, fires rounds during the Dynamic Front 25 exercise at Ravajarvi Training Area in Rovaniemi, Finland, on November 17, 2024. Running from November 4 to 24 across Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, Dynamic Front demonstrates NATO's ability to coordinate fire missions and share target information from the Arctic to the Black Sea. This exercise enhances the Alliance's long-range fire capabilities, increases unit readiness in a complex multinational environment, and utilizes host nation resources to expand USAREUR-AF's operational reach, involving over 1,800 U.S. service members and 3,700 personnel from 28 allied and partner nations. ( U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)