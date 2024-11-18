Aircraft and aircrews test combat capabilities during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944460
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-XR528-7119
|Filename:
|DOD_110696392
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein 1v1, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
