    Ramstein 1v1

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Aircraft and aircrews test combat capabilities during Ramstein 1v1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2024. Ramstein 1v1, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's first-ever basic fighter maneuvers exercise at Ramstein AB, included 37 fighter aircraft from nine NATO countries such as F-35A Lightning IIs; F-16 Fighting Falcons; Eurofighter Typhoons; Dassault Rafale Cs; F/A-18 Hornets and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Fighter jets
    dogfighting
    Ramstein 1v1
    Johnny Foister

