    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Industry partners with the Integrated Fires Capabilities Office conduct live fire training with the Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS), during exercise Summit Strike 24, Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 showcases the 10th Mountain Division’s continuous effort to create and build upon existing partnerships across the Army and embodies the Division’s strategic approach to people and warfighting. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944437
    VIRIN: 241120-A-WA425-1001
    Filename: DOD_110695998
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Army
    #ClimbToGlory
    #XVIIIAirborneCorps
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    #summitstrike2024

