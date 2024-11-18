10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Industry partners with the Integrated Fires Capabilities Office conduct live fire training with the Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS), during exercise Summit Strike 24, Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 showcases the 10th Mountain Division’s continuous effort to create and build upon existing partnerships across the Army and embodies the Division’s strategic approach to people and warfighting. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|11.20.2024
|11.20.2024 20:16
|B-Roll
|00:01:28
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
