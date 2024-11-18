10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Adam Keller, 6-6 CAV commander, 10th CAB, 10th MTN DIV (LI) speaks on the importance of participating in the Summit Strike 2024 exercise on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike provides a demonstration of our ability to coordinate and execute multi-domain operations in a live-fire scenario, highlighting the Alpine spirit of maintaining ready and responsive forces due to our one-of-a-kind, top-tier training facilities on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Edwards)