    Green Goblin 24 DOT One (Range B-roll)

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron and the 628th Communication Squadron conduct a weapons sustainment course of fire during Green Goblin 24 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. GG24 combines ready airman training with technical combat camera skills in low-light and no-light environments, reinforcing mission-ready airmen and their preparedness for operating effectively in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944415
    VIRIN: 241113-F-PS699-7001
    Filename: DOD_110695751
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin 24 DOT One (Range B-roll), by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactics
    1 CTCS
    Readiness
    RAT
    Green Goblin
    GG 24

