Green Goblin 24 DOT One (Range B-roll)

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron and the 628th Communication Squadron conduct a weapons sustainment course of fire during Green Goblin 24 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. GG24 combines ready airman training with technical combat camera skills in low-light and no-light environments, reinforcing mission-ready airmen and their preparedness for operating effectively in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)