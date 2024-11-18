Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: Volleyball

    FORT STEWART, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and 14th Combat Support Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade in the basketball tournament during Marne Week on Nov. 20, 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The basketball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024: Volleyball, by PV2 Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

