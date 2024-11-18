Marne Week 2024: Volleyball

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and 14th Combat Support Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade in the basketball tournament during Marne Week on Nov. 20, 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The basketball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week.
(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jesse May)
