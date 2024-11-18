Marne Week 2024: Volleyball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and 14th Combat Support Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade in the basketball tournament during Marne Week on Nov. 20, 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The basketball event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week.

(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jesse May)