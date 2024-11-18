Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Hurricane Recovery Task Force, Reserve Transitions to the F-35A, and Surgeon General’s Strategic Imperatives

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's Around the Air Force, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center activates a task force to help bases affected by hurricanes, the Air Force Reserve enhances combat power by transitioning to the F-35A, and the Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General outlines his four strategic imperatives for health and medical readiness.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:06
    Location: US

