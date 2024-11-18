Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics: A Great Strength of American Airpower

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    Demonstrating the USAF's ability to overcome challenges from the Berlin Airlift to sustaining the massive coalition force during Desert Storm and the Afghanistan evacuation, all serve as a historic testament to the impact of logistics during adversity. And now, in the current strategic environment, logistics continues to be the cornerstone of airpower, requiring a shift in focus and reoptimization efforts. Logistics will remain a great strength of American Airpower.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944386
    VIRIN: 240213-O-PL185-9519
    Filename: DOD_110695359
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

