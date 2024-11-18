Logistics: A Great Strength of American Airpower

Demonstrating the USAF's ability to overcome challenges from the Berlin Airlift to sustaining the massive coalition force during Desert Storm and the Afghanistan evacuation, all serve as a historic testament to the impact of logistics during adversity. And now, in the current strategic environment, logistics continues to be the cornerstone of airpower, requiring a shift in focus and reoptimization efforts. Logistics will remain a great strength of American Airpower.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944386
|VIRIN:
|240213-O-PL185-9519
|Filename:
|DOD_110695359
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
