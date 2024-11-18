Marne Week 2024: Combatives Tournament

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in a combatives tournament during Marne Week, Nov. 20, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring currently serving Dogface Soldier, Veterans, Family members and the community through competitions and events. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc Darnell Howard)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944378
|VIRIN:
|112024-A-HP112-1001
|PIN:
|7938
|Filename:
|DOD_110695272
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
