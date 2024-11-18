Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Week 2024: Combatives Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in a combatives tournament during Marne Week, Nov. 20, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring currently serving Dogface Soldier, Veterans, Family members and the community through competitions and events. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc Darnell Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944378
    VIRIN: 112024-A-HP112-1001
    PIN: 7938
    Filename: DOD_110695272
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024: Combatives Tournament, by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Battalion
    9th Artillery Regiment
    Fire paladins
    Marne Week 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download