B:Roll Partners monitor salvage of sunken fishing vessel off New Jersey

The 77-foot fishing vessel Susan Rose is raised from the sea during a salvage operation off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 19, 2024. The Susan Rose was being raised after it had sunk while being towed off the beach the previous year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
