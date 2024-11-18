Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B:Roll Partners monitor salvage of sunken fishing vessel off New Jersey

    POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The 77-foot fishing vessel Susan Rose is raised from the sea during a salvage operation off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, November 19, 2024. The Susan Rose was being raised after it had sunk while being towed off the beach the previous year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944365
    VIRIN: 241119-G-NO310-7269
    Filename: DOD_110695068
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NEW JERSEY, US

    Salvage
    New Jersey
    fishing vessel
    Coast Guard
    Susan Rose

