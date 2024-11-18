Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-227 AHB Spur Ride: Learning Resiliency through Tradition

    ROMANIA

    11.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania participate in the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment Spur Ride on Nov. 15-16, 2024 at MKAB, Romania. The Spur Ride is a long standing tradition amongst Cavalry Scouts to test their mental agility, physical readiness, and teamwork capabilities. The spur candidates that finished the Spur Ride where rewarded with silver spurs and entered into the Order of the Spurs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:48
    Location: RO
    Romania
    tradition
    readiness
    Spurride
    3-227
    1stCav

