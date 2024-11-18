3-227 AHB Spur Ride: Learning Resiliency through Tradition

U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania participate in the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment Spur Ride on Nov. 15-16, 2024 at MKAB, Romania. The Spur Ride is a long standing tradition amongst Cavalry Scouts to test their mental agility, physical readiness, and teamwork capabilities. The spur candidates that finished the Spur Ride where rewarded with silver spurs and entered into the Order of the Spurs. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
