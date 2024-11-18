Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northeast CARE Event-Day 2

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recovering service members from the Air Force, Marines, and Special Operations are fully immersed in Day 2 of the Northeast Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews this week. Here are some highlights from adaptive sports.

    USMC
    SOCOM
    adaptive sports
    AFW2

