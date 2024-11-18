Staff Sgt. Montrea Lipford on Radar Operations

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Montrea Lipford, radar operator sections chief assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses radar operations during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|11.17.2024
|11.20.2024 06:22
|Interviews
|944309
|241116-A-VC863-6517
|DOD_110694427
|00:02:05
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|0
|0
