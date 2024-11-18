Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Join Yokopon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, as he brings a sailor recently assigned to Japan around CFAY to show off some important locations.

    The Yokopon shuttle bus arrives at designated stops around base every 15 minutes.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944294
    VIRIN: 241015-D-ZZ786-7097
    Filename: DOD_110694233
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

