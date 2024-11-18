Join Yokopon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, as he brings a sailor recently assigned to Japan around CFAY to show off some important locations.
The Yokopon shuttle bus arrives at designated stops around base every 15 minutes.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|944294
|VIRIN:
|241015-D-ZZ786-7097
|Filename:
|DOD_110694233
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokopon Shuttle, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.