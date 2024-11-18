Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Mark Smerka, 10th Mountain Division Artillery S3 officer, speaks about the importance of the annual Summit Strike exercise on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Lessons learned in this Division live fire event will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Pvt. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:43
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY

