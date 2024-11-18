Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Zachary Stokes, Bravo Battery commander, 2-15 FA, 2-10 BCT, 10th MTN DIV (LI) speaks on the importance of performing dry and live fire exercises during Summit Strike 2024 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike provides a demonstration of our ability to coordinate and execute multi-domain operations in a live-fire scenario, highlighting the Alpine spirit of maintaining ready and responsive forces due to our one-of-a-kind, top-tier training facilities on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944272
    VIRIN: 241119-A-JH229-1569
    Filename: DOD_110693909
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    forscom
    Fort Drum
    ARMY
    Field Artillerey
    10th Mountain Division
    summitstrike2024

