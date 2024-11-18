Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Spotlight - Lake Lure Debris Removal

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Lake Lure, N.C. (Nov. 5, 2024) – Luther Helland, an equipment mechanic supervisor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discusses the process of clearing Lake Lure of debris from Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:35
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    HurricaneHelene24

