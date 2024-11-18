Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Chaos Battery, 3-27 Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS), 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, fire rockets from two high mobility artillery rocket systems during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and multi-domain operational assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944266
    VIRIN: 241119-A-UF517-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693853
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Army
    summitstrike2024

