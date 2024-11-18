10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Soldiers assigned to Chaos Battery, 3-27 Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS), 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, fire rockets from two high mobility artillery rocket systems during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and multi-domain operational assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944266
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-UF517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110693853
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
