The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, visit Marines and sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6) in the Korea Strait, Sept. 7, 2024. General Smith visited the America to receive updates on their training and modernization efforts and to speak with Marines and recognize their accomplishments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944251
|VIRIN:
|240908-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110693520
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC and SMMC Visit USS America, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.