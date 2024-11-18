CMC and SMMC Visit USS America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, visit Marines and sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6) in the Korea Strait, Sept. 7, 2024. General Smith visited the America to receive updates on their training and modernization efforts and to speak with Marines and recognize their accomplishments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)