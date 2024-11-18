Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC and SMMC Visit USS America

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, visit Marines and sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6) in the Korea Strait, Sept. 7, 2024. General Smith visited the America to receive updates on their training and modernization efforts and to speak with Marines and recognize their accomplishments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944251
    VIRIN: 240908-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693520
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: KR

