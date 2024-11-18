Marne Week 2024 Marne Innovation Challenge B-Roll

Competitors of the Marne Innovation Challenge 2024 conducted a brief presenting their innovation project where each team laid out the goal of their project along with real-life applications in military units, challenges the project is facing as well as funding costs. Marne Innovation Center's mission is to enable 3ID Soldiers to rapidly solve problems and fill the capability gaps at the lowest level. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|11.18.2024
|11.19.2024 19:25
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
