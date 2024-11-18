Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Marne Innovation Challenge B-Roll

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Competitors of the Marne Innovation Challenge 2024 conducted a brief presenting their innovation project where each team laid out the goal of their project along with real-life applications in military units, challenges the project is facing as well as funding costs. Marne Innovation Center's mission is to enable 3ID Soldiers to rapidly solve problems and fill the capability gaps at the lowest level. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944249
    VIRIN: 241118-A-BY519-8766
    Filename: DOD_110693468
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024 Marne Innovation Challenge B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    Marne Week 2024

