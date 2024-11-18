Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division compete in bed races as part of Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia on November 19, 2024. The Bed Races is one of several competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 17:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944244
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-AB240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110693423
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Bed Races, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.