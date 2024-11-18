Marne Week 2024 Bed Races

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division compete in bed races as part of Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia on November 19, 2024. The Bed Races is one of several competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)