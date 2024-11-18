Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off-gassing: Keeping Divers, Submariners Safe From Toxins

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The off-gas sampling facility at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Wash., is one of three Navy locations accredited to perform off-gassing testing to deep submergence systems. To keep divers and submariners safe from toxic fumes, the Navy runs off-gas testing as part of a rigorous authorization process for any equipment and materials that personnel might need below the surface. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

