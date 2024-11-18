Off-gassing: Keeping Divers, Submariners Safe From Toxins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The off-gas sampling facility at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Wash., is one of three Navy locations accredited to perform off-gassing testing to deep submergence systems. To keep divers and submariners safe from toxic fumes, the Navy runs off-gas testing as part of a rigorous authorization process for any equipment and materials that personnel might need below the surface. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)