    Inside Exercise Global Medic: Mastering Mass Casualty Situations

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) participate in Exercise Global Medic, a massive multi-national, multi-service, joint training exercise, June 5-13, 2024 at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA.

    Executed by the Medical Readiness Training Command, Exercise Global Medic is part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944232
    VIRIN: 240605-A-PV404-4193
    Filename: DOD_110693149
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Arizona National Guard
    Army Reserve
    Mass Casualty
    Global Medic
    996 Medical Company Area Support Participate in Global Medic Exercise 2024

