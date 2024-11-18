Inside Exercise Global Medic: Mastering Mass Casualty Situations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) participate in Exercise Global Medic, a massive multi-national, multi-service, joint training exercise, June 5-13, 2024 at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA.



Executed by the Medical Readiness Training Command, Exercise Global Medic is part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped, and combat-ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)