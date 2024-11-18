Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDW Interagency Members 2024 Army vs Navy Game Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Military District of Washington (MDW) interagency partners participate in shoutouts for the 2024 Army vs. Navy game. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington (USAMDW) is a direct report unit to the Chief of Staff of the Army, serves as the Army Forces Component to, and core staff element of, the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and provides operational, ceremonial and musical support, and executive travel, across a full spectrum of worldwide responsibilities to support our Nation’s leaders. (Department of Defense video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944226
    VIRIN: 281022-A-LP731-9007
    Filename: DOD_110693069
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDW Interagency Members 2024 Army vs Navy Game Shoutouts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMYNAVY2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download