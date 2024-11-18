DHN Central Director's Message:
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command - Alpha, welcomes newcomers to Japan and shares the Defense Health Agency's commitment to improving access to Ready, Reliable care for the total force. (Video by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)
|11.15.2024
|11.19.2024 13:26
|Video Productions
|944220
|241115-O-BX532-4108
|DOD_110693029
|00:03:02
|US
|1
|1
This work, ATC Japan- DHN Central Director's Message, by James Marconi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
