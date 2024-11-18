Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATC Japan- DHN Central Director's Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by James Marconi 

    Defense Health Agency

    DHN Central Director's Message:
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command - Alpha, welcomes newcomers to Japan and shares the Defense Health Agency's commitment to improving access to Ready, Reliable care for the total force. (Video by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 13:26
    Location: US

