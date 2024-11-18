Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Hosting the Commanding Officers Tree Lighting Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Community Services Quantico will be hosting a Commanding Officers Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Marine Corps Base Quantico Exchange Parking lot on Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944198
    VIRIN: 241118-M-SY821-4481
    Filename: DOD_110692636
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Hosting the Commanding Officers Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Tree Lighting
    Marines
    MCBQ

