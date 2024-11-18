Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Body Sparing

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Body Spar during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 14 , 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944197
    VIRIN: 241114-M-CK011-1001
    Filename: DOD_110692623
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Body Sparing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fight
    USNORTHCOM
    Crucible
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Body Sparring

