Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from DHA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    Happy Holidays from DHA Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland and DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944170
    VIRIN: 241119-O-TL980-5228
    Filename: DOD_110692500
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from DHA, by Noah Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    happy holiday greetings
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download