    595th TRANS BDE Soldier Thanksgiving Message - Capt. Harrison Fu

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.16.2024

    Video by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Harrison Fu, 595th Transportation Brigade, sends a Thanksgiving message to his friends and family back home in Queen, New York, Nov. 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944165
    VIRIN: 201116-A-TN729-1002
    PIN: 201116-A
    Filename: DOD_110692489
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 595th TRANS BDE Soldier Thanksgiving Message - Capt. Harrison Fu, by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday

    Thanksgiving
    364ESC
    79SSC
    1TSCPA

