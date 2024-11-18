Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces, NATO Allies Conduct Live Fire Artillery Drills

    FINLAND

    11.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and NATO multinational forces conduct live fire artillery drills during exercise Dynamic Front at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 17, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 08:38
    VIRIN: 241118-A-FC838-6806
    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

