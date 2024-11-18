U.S. Forces, NATO Allies Conduct Live Fire Artillery Drills

U.S. and NATO multinational forces conduct live fire artillery drills during exercise Dynamic Front at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 17, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)
