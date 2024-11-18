Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ONI 2024 Thanksgiving Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Lonnie Harrell 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, MD. (Nov 7, 2024) - Office of Naval Intelligence Chief of Staff Capt. Joel Yates and Command Master Chief Jason “JR” Reynolds deliver a message of gratitude and well wishes to the ONI workforce for Thanksgiving 2024. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Lonnie Harrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 06:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 944152
    VIRIN: 241107-D-OB516-2249
    Filename: DOD_110692354
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONI 2024 Thanksgiving Message, by Lonnie Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    ONI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download