    APORA welcomes 10 years with innovation

    BENIN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee 

    39th Air Base Wing

    The U.S. DoD has a significant stake in promoting civilian–military partnerships to aid in force health protection and promote resilient security environments. The African Partnership Outbreak Response Alliance (APORA) is one such example of a health security alliance developed by the U.S. DoD through U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 05:35
    Location: BJ

