U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment execute a stinger missile live fire exercise with the Avenger Air Defense Missile System and Man Portable Air Defense System, Nov. 13, 2024, on Putlos Training Area, Germany. This exercise further reinforces the U.S.’ security commitments to the European Theater and demonstrates 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiments capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 05:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944147
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-XX926-7040
|Filename:
|DOD_110692246
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|PUTLOS, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Stinger Missile Live Fire Exercise - AFN BROLL, by SrA Gabriel Held and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
