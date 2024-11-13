USS Omaha (LCS 12) Transits South China Sea B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241113-N-ZV473-2001 (Nov. 13, 2024) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) transits the South China Sea, Nov. 13, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)