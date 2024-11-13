241113-N-ZV473-2001 (Nov. 13, 2024) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) transits the South China Sea, Nov. 13, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 03:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944143
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-ZV473-3512
|Filename:
|DOD_110692165
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Transits South China Sea B-Roll, by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
