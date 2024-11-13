Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Transits South China Sea B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241113-N-ZV473-2001 (Nov. 13, 2024) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) transits the South China Sea, Nov. 13, 2024. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 03:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944143
    VIRIN: 241113-N-ZV473-3512
    Filename: DOD_110692165
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Transits South China Sea B-Roll, by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    DESRON 7
    HSM-35
    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download