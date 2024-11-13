Marne Week 2024 - Fight Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Fighters from across the 3rd Infantry Division participate in Fight Night during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Fight Night is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)