Soldiers compete in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The BWC was a three-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including mentally and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944128
|VIRIN:
|241117-A-AJ708-3495
|Filename:
|DOD_110691779
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hype Video - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
