Hype Video - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers compete in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The BWC was a three-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including mentally and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)