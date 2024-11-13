Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hype Video - 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers compete in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15-17, 2024. The BWC was a three-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including mentally and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:50
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior competition

