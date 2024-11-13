National American Indian Heritage Month on Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Stephanie Roman, assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron-2, speaks about National American Indian Heritage Month at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2024. On August 3, 1990, U.S. President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November as the special observance, recognizing the cultures, traditions and important contributions of Native Americans and Alaskan Natives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)