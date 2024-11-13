National American Indian Heritage Month on Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Stephanie Roman, assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron-2, speaks about National American Indian Heritage Month at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2024. On August 3, 1990, U.S. President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November as the special observance, recognizing the cultures, traditions and important contributions of Native Americans and Alaskan Natives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944122
|VIRIN:
|241113-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
