Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National American Indian Heritage Month on Okinawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Stephanie Roman, assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron-2, speaks about National American Indian Heritage Month at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2024. On August 3, 1990, U.S. President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November as the special observance, recognizing the cultures, traditions and important contributions of Native Americans and Alaskan Natives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944122
    VIRIN: 241113-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691748
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National American Indian Heritage Month on Okinawa, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    MASS-2
    American Forces Network Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download