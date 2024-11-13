Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 16, 2024. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 18:48
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Open House
    15th Wing
    Wings of Aloha

