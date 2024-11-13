The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 16, 2024. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944117
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691591
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.