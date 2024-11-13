The 15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 16, 2024. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)