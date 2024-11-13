Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Flyover Prep B-Roll

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-roll of aircrew and crew chiefs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., preparing for an upcoming flyover, Nov. 14, 2024. Flyovers provide aircrew an opportunity to connect with the public as well as showcase the Air Force’s presence and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944101
    VIRIN: 241114-F-KW266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691382
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Flyover Prep B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Flyover
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing

