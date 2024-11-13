Barksdale Flyover Prep B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of aircrew and crew chiefs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., preparing for an upcoming flyover, Nov. 14, 2024. Flyovers provide aircrew an opportunity to connect with the public as well as showcase the Air Force’s presence and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)