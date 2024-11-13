B-roll of aircrew and crew chiefs from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., preparing for an upcoming flyover, Nov. 14, 2024. Flyovers provide aircrew an opportunity to connect with the public as well as showcase the Air Force’s presence and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944101
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-KW266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691382
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Flyover Prep B-Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
