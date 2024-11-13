Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) launch ecoMapper and drone at Burns Harbor during dredging operations B-roll

    BURNS HARBOR, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) visited Burns Harbor, Indiana to launch their ecoMapper, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), during dredging operations to test turbidity. A drone was used to capture aerial footage of the AUV. A research team from Purdue University assisted with the deployment and provided boat support.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944076
    VIRIN: 241108-O-JV047-7419
    Filename: DOD_110691043
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: BURNS HARBOR, INDIANA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) launch ecoMapper and drone at Burns Harbor during dredging operations B-roll, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    engineering
    dredging
    Purdue
    ERDC
    Chicago district

