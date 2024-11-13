The U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) visited Burns Harbor, Indiana to launch their ecoMapper, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), during dredging operations to test turbidity. A drone was used to capture aerial footage of the AUV. A research team from Purdue University assisted with the deployment and provided boat support.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944076
|VIRIN:
|241108-O-JV047-7419
|Filename:
|DOD_110691043
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|BURNS HARBOR, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) launch ecoMapper and drone at Burns Harbor during dredging operations B-roll, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.