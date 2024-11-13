Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Flying Training Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing conducted a four-day combat readiness exercise featuring all squadrons within the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and wing staff elements, starting Oct. 31, 2024, to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise allowed senior leaders to test unit members' readiness for future potential deployments. The exercise also featured aircraft from the 4th Air Force's 349th Air Mobility Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944075
    VIRIN: 241118-F-US158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110691034
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Flying Training Wing Combat Readiness Exercise, by A1C Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    349th Air Mobility Wing
    4th Air Force
    931st Air Refueling Wing

