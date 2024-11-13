908th Flying Training Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

The 908th Flying Training Wing conducted a four-day combat readiness exercise featuring all squadrons within the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and wing staff elements, starting Oct. 31, 2024, to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise allowed senior leaders to test unit members' readiness for future potential deployments. The exercise also featured aircraft from the 4th Air Force's 349th Air Mobility Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944075
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-US158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110691034
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
