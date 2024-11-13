Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport - Who are we?

    KEYPORT, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    At Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport we are:
    Mission Driven.
    Weapons To The Fleet.
    Platform Sustainment.
    Winning, Innovating, Leading and Learning.

    At NUWC Division, Keyport we are ensuring America's undersea dominance!

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 13:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 944066
    VIRIN: 241118-N-WL488-9054
    Filename: DOD_110690923
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, WASHINGTON, US

    Keyport
    NAVSEA
    NUWC Division

